BRIEF-CHARGEURS REPORTS H1 RECURRING OPERATING PROFIT IN GROWTH

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chargeurs SA :

* H1 recurring operating profit EUR 12.0 million versus 7.7 million last year

* H1 revenue EUR 243.9 million versus 239.4 million last year

* Sees FY recurring operating profit EUR 19 million

* Sees FY revenue EUR 470 million

* Confirms objective of sustainably generating recurring operating profit of at least EUR 20 million a year as from end of 2015