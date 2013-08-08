FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chariot Oil signs farm-out deal with Cairn unit for Mauritania license
#Energy
August 8, 2013 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

Chariot Oil signs farm-out deal with Cairn unit for Mauritania license

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chariot Oil & Gas Ltd said it signed a farm-out agreement with a unit of Cairn Energy Plc for about $26 million for a 35 percent stake in its Mauritania licence.

Chariot’s subsidiary, Chariot Oil & Gas Investments (Mauritania) Ltd, signed the deal with Capricorn Mauritania Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cairn.

The deal includes the cost of the 3D seismic data acquired by Chariot on block C19, located 30 km off the coast of Mauritania.

Post the deal, Chariot will hold a 55 percent stake and continue to operate the licence. Société Mauritanienne des Hydrocarbures (SMH) will hold the remaining 10 percent interest.

Cairn said that it would contribute 38.89 percent to exploration costs while Chariot would contribute 61.11 percent.

“The opportunity in Mauritania presents an attractive new country entry, building on our existing Atlantic Margin portfolio in Senegal and Morocco,” Cairn Energy Chief Executive Simon Thomson said in a statement.

Shares in Chariot Oil closed at 17.50 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.

