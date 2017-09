July 21 (Reuters) - Chariot Oil and Gas Ltd :

* Proposed placing

* Announces that it intends to conduct a placing ( ”placing) to raise proceeds of up to $15 million (approximately 8.8 million stg)

* Conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding process, which will be launched immediately following this announcement and will be made available to new and existing eligible institutional investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: