July 22 (Reuters) - Chariot Oil and Gas Ltd :

* Placed 58,596,038 new ordinary shares at a price of 15 pence per share

* Placing to raise gross proceeds of $15 million (about 8.8 million stg) ( “placing proceeds”)

* Placing price represents a discount of about 14.3 percent to closing middle market price of 17.5 pence per ordinary share on 21 July 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: