Charities lose $23.5 million on foreign exchange

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Top global charities lost $23.5 million on foreign exchange last year because of problems with hedging their international income and access to often obscure currencies of poor or war-torn nations, research showed on Tuesday.

An investigation into alleged market rigging that saw a handful of major banks fined $4.3 billion last month has thrown the spotlight on the FX industry, the source of tens of billions of profit for banks and brokers annually.

While charities, like companies, have benefited from the rise of dozens of cheaper non-bank providers of currency in the past decade, managers say they struggle to avoid costs which others tackle by hedging known currency risks ahead of time.

Hedging refers to a strategy of offsetting the risk of holding one currency while having liabilities due later in another, and tends to involve forward or other futures contracts to buy or sell the currencies in question.

But while a U.S. company can plan how to hedge a future purchase of 100 bulldozers from Germany because it knows when it will make the payment, there is far less certainty in, say, how much charities will receive in dollar donations, the spread of Ebola in west Africa or eruption of civil war in Syria.

The report by AFEX, one of the biggest non-bank providers of global payment systems and currency advice to small and medium-sized companies, draws on data from annual reports of 10 major charities and pressure groups.

Greenpeace and MSF suffered most, losing 8.9 million and 7.9 million euros respectively on currency issues in the financial year to April 2014.

Greenpeace had an option on the euro which led to a 3.8 million euro ($4.71 million) loss after a rise for the dollar.

“The losses are a result of a serious error of judgment by an employee in our International Finance Unit acting beyond the limits of their authority and without following proper procedures,” a Greenpeace statement said.

MSF’s Ricardo Rubin and Oxfam’s finance director, ex-PwC accountant Bob Humphreys, said charities struggle with hedging. “When I came in five years ago, I thought we should be able to hedge all of our foreign currency exposure,” said Humphreys.

“But...we’re operating as Oxfam in 90 plus countries, many of which have currencies for which there are no known currency hedging instruments.” Oxfam lost 1.9 million pounds ($2.97 million) on exchange rate differences last year. (Editing by Mark Heinrich)