YOUR MONEY-Tips for giving beyond Giving Tuesday

Dec 3 (Reuters) - After the flurry of U.S. holiday shopping days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday comes Giving Tuesday, which is aimed to get people to reach into their wallets and contribute to charities.

The idea is catching on, with online donations for the day projected to surpass $40 million this year, up from $32 million in 2013, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy.

Reuters hosted a team of charitable giving experts for a Twitter chat on Giving Tuesday (twitter.com/#ReutersCharity) to get their insights and tips.

The panel included Ken Berger, head of Charity Navigator; Clam Lorenz, general manager for social innovation at PayPal ; Chris Carnal, who head of fundraising at Fidelity Charitable; Kat Rosqueta, executive director of the Center for High Impact Philanthropy at the University of Pennsylvania; and personal finance expert Jean Chatzky.

Among others who weighed in: experts from Intuit’s TurboTax and Leslie Lenkowsky, professor of practice in public affairs and philanthropy at Indiana University’s School of Public and Environmental Affairs.

Here are some of the questions they tackled:

Q: How do you decide on charities to support?

A: The top reason people donate to a charity is because “someone asked me,” according to Charity Navigator. But experts suggest taking control and deciding to give to organizations you believe in and have vetted.

Charity Navigator (www.charitynavigator.org/), Guidestar (www.guidestar.org/) and the Better Business Bureau's Give.org (give.org) are among the websites that can help donors ensure their money is going to a legitimate group. For example, these sites allow you to look at funding spent on programs as opposed to operations.

Sit down with your family, including young kids, to discuss the importance of being charitable. Focus on the organizations that mean the most to you rather than making lots of small donations. If you do not have a family, start a giving club with friends and donate together.

With a giving plan in place, it is much easier to say no to the barrage of charitable asks from friends, colleagues and relatives.

Also remember that giving does not only mean donating money. It can involve donating household items, clothes or your time.

Q: What is a donor-advised fund, and how does that work as a method of making contributions?

A: Donor-advised funds are investment accounts you start at a brokerage house or community foundation where the money is designated to be donated to charity. The starting point for most accounts is $5,000, and donors use them to facilitate giving because they can take the tax deduction when the money goes into the account. You can designate the organizations to receive the money at any point. The money can grow in the meantime, and the paperwork is simplified through the financial institution holding the account.

Q: Does it really matter how you give?

A: Some contributions, such as volunteer time, while beneficial to a charity, are not tax-deductible (but the cost of transportation to get there is).

Ask charities for a preferred method of making your donation. Even using a credit card could cost a charity 6 percent in transaction fees. PayPal and Capital One are among financial service companies that arrange for fee-free donations.

Q: How can you donate rewards, such as airline miles? What sort of deduction can you claim?

A: Airlines and hotel chains typically make it simple to donate your rewards to charity. But while they also assign a value to them, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service does not allow you to claim donated miles as a tax deduction because they are not considered property, according to TurboTax.

Q: What is the best way to avoid making all your contributions at year’s end?

A: Once you choose where to contribute, consider automatic online payments or scheduling donations over a year. Gifting throughout the year also helps charities with their cash flow.

Q: What are other ways to amp up the impact of gifts?

A: While not the same as making a direct donation, services like AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com/) and Goodsearch (www.goodsearch.com/) let you tie your own spending to charities.

Amazon’s program, for instance, allows you to designate 0.5 percent of your purchases on the website to a charity of your choice.

Through apps like Goodsearch, a portion of your purchases at participating retailers are donated to charity. Your individual impact might not be huge, but collectively it can add up.

To follow the entire conversation, check out the #ReutersCharity hashtag on Twitter. (Editing by Lauren Young, Beth Pinsker and Lisa Von Ahn)