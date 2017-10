April 15 (Reuters) - Online broker Charles Schwab Corp reported a 6 percent increase in quarterly profit, but said that low rates and relatively muted trading activity continued to weigh on its results.

Net profit rose to $206 million, or 15 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31 from $195 million or 15 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $1.29 billion.