BRIEF-Charles Stanley says client funds at 20.8 bln stg at end-Dec.
January 21, 2016 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Charles Stanley says client funds at 20.8 bln stg at end-Dec.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Charles Stanley Group Plc

* Says end-December total client funds were 20.8 billion pounds, a decrease of 2.3 percent over nine months since 31 March 2015.

* Says revenues from continuing operations for quarter ended Dec. 31 fell 8.4 percent to 31.8 million pounds.

* Says in a period of general decline in market values and lower trading activity in comparison to same period in 2014/15, trading conditions in Q3 and into January 2016 have been challenging. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

