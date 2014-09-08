Charles Stanley issues second profit warning in five months

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - British stockbroker and investment manager Charles Stanley on Monday issued its second profit warning in five months, saying increased costs and a low volume of transactions had impacted margins.

“Whilst management have taken actions to reduce the cost base and boost income the board now expects that, barring a significant improvement in the markets, trading results will be materially below current market expectations,” it said.

Charles Stanley said total client funds stood at 20.5 billion pounds at the end of August, up 1.9 percent on the total at the end of March. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Kate Holton)