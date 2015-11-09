FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 9, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Telios and allies build 10.13 pct stake in Charles Voegele

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund Ltd and allies have built a voting stake of more than 10 percent in Charles Voegele Holding AG, the Swiss fashion retailer said in a disclosure announcement on Monday.

It said the Cayman Island-based investor together with 2B LLC, Delaware, USA; Elarof Trust, Auckland, New Zealand; and Arango Trading & Finance Corp, Road Town Tortola, British Virgin Islands, at close of trading on Oct. 30 held 891,353 bearer shares, corresponding to 10.13 percent of voting rights.

“The shareholders act as organised group and are being represented by Teleios Capital Partners GmbH. Furthermore Arango Trading & Finance Corp joined the Group as a new member on October 30, 2015,” it said. (Reporting by Michael Shields)

