9 months ago
CORRECTED-OVS foreign sales to more than double with Charles Vögele shop conversion
November 17, 2016 / 1:55 PM / 9 months ago

CORRECTED-OVS foreign sales to more than double with Charles Vögele shop conversion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects fourth paragraph to show that foreign sales will grow to, not by, 500 mln euros)

MILAN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A planned conversion of shops belonging to Swiss retailer Charles Vögele Holding that OVS is acquiring will more than double its share of foreign sales, the chief executive of the Italian retail chain said on Thursday.

The Sempione Retail consortium - of which OVS owns 35 percent with an option to buy a further 44.5 percent - on Thursday announced it had secured 82.6 percent of Charles Vögele through a tender offer launched after the $56 million deal agreed last September.

OVS CEO Stefano Beraldo said Sempione Retail planned to delist the Swiss group.

"(Foreign sales) will (increase) to about 500 million euros, to more than 25 percent of our total revenue," he told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

The Italian group currently makes less than 10 percent of its revenues from sales abroad.

The Charles Vögele shops to be rebranded as OVS are mainly in Austria and Switzerland, but also in Slovenia and Hungary, and the process will be completed within the next 12 months, Beraldo said. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Valentina Za)

