FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Charles River Ventures raises $375 million
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 28, 2012 / 7:40 PM / 6 years ago

Charles River Ventures raises $375 million

Sarah McBride

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Charles River Ventures said it closed its fifteenth fund at $375 million, making the Boston- and Menlo Park-based venture-capital fund one of several in recent months to raise large funds.

Charles River closed the oversubscribed fund after two months of fundraising, General Partner Izhar Armony said in a statement. It will focus on early-stage technology companies.

Revolution LLC, founded by former AOL executives including co-founder Steve Case, raised $450 million late last year. Redpoint Ventures closed on a $400 million fund in October. Last month, Andreessen Horowitz said it had raised $1.5 billion for a new fund.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.