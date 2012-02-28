Charles River Ventures raises $375 million

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Charles River Ventures said it closed its fifteenth fund at $375 million, making the Boston- and Menlo Park-based venture-capital fund one of several in recent months to raise large funds.

Charles River closed the oversubscribed fund after two months of fundraising, General Partner Izhar Armony said in a statement. It will focus on early-stage technology companies.

Revolution LLC, founded by former AOL executives including co-founder Steve Case, raised $450 million late last year. Redpoint Ventures closed on a $400 million fund in October. Last month, Andreessen Horowitz said it had raised $1.5 billion for a new fund.