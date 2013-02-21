FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FINRA panel rules on Schwab practices, disclosures over arbitrations and class-actions, imposes fine
#Market News
February 21, 2013 / 7:11 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-FINRA panel rules on Schwab practices, disclosures over arbitrations and class-actions, imposes fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp : * Finra says hearing panel dismisses 2 of 3 causes of action against Charles

Schwab but orders $500,000 fine * Finra says panel found amended language in Schwab customer agreements to

prohibit participation in judicial class actions violates finra rules * Finra says panel found finra may not enforce those rules because they

conflict with federal arbitration act * Finra says panel found Schwab violated finra rules by attempting to limit

powers of finra arbitrators to consolidate individual claims in arbitration * Finra says panel ordered Schwab to correct language in account-opening

documents regarding arbitrations

