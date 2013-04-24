FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schwab website hit by second cyber attack, problem resolved
April 24, 2013 / 5:27 PM / 4 years ago

Schwab website hit by second cyber attack, problem resolved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp said it was the target of a cyber attack that prevented access to its website intermittently for about an hour on Wednesday, the second such attack in as many days, but that the problem had been resolved.

Schwab, one of the largest U.S. brokerages, said on Tuesday afternoon it was that target of a distributed denial of service attack - an attack that floods websites with traffic in order to block access - that left clients unable to trade for two hours.

