New Issue-Charles Schwab sells $425 mln in notes

May 30 (Reuters) - The Charles Schwab Corp on Wednesday sold $425 million of series B non-cumulative preferred notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The deal was upsized from the originally planned $200 million. Wells Fargo, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CHARLES SCHWAB AMT $425 MLN COUPON 6 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 9/1/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 6/6/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A