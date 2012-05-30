FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Charles Schwab sells $425 mln in notes
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 30, 2012 / 6:10 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Charles Schwab sells $425 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - The Charles Schwab Corp on
Wednesday sold $425 million of series B non-cumulative preferred
notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.	
    The deal was upsized from the originally planned $200
million.	
    Wells Fargo, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and
UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: CHARLES SCHWAB	
	
AMT $425 MLN    COUPON 6 PCT       MATURITY    PERPETUAL	
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY    9/1/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT   6/6/2012   	
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH BB-PLUS   MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.