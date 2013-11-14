FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Charles Stanley acquires Evercore Pan Asset Capital
November 14, 2013 / 10:17 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Charles Stanley acquires Evercore Pan Asset Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Charles Stanley Group PLC : * Charles Stanley Group PLC acquisition of Evercore Pan Asset Capital Management Limited * For an undisclosed initial cash consideration with further considerations over the next 12 and 18 months * Acquisition is conditional upon change of control permission being granted by the Financial Conduct Authority. * Exchanged contracts to acquire the entire issued share capital of Evercore Pan Asset Capital Management Ltd * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

