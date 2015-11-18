FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Italian private equity house brings in Doughty Hanson executives for London office
#Corrections News
November 18, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Italian private equity house brings in Doughty Hanson executives for London office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects title of executives)

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Italian private equity house Charme Capital Partners has hired three former Doughty Hanson executives to man its new London office, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

Julian Huxtable, Christopher Fielding and Francisco Churtichaga, former partners at private equity firm Doughty Hanson, will invest Charme III funds alongside the existing team in Milan.

London-based Doughty Hanson dropped attempts to raise its sixth fund in April and has been selling assets since then.

The team will target mid value companies between 100 million euros ($107 million) and 500 million euros.

Charme III is currently fundraising and has already raised 450 million euros, a source close to the fund said.

Charme was founded by Italian businessman Matteo di Montezemolo, the son of former Ferrari chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo. ($1 = 0.9376 euros) (Reporting by Emiliano Mellino; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
