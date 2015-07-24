FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai CP Foods eyes food processing businesses in Russia
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 24, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

Thai CP Foods eyes food processing businesses in Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 24 (Reuters) - Thailand’s largest meat and animal feed producer, Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl, said on Friday it was considering acquisitions of food processing businesses in Russia, with two deals under negotiation.

The company planned to spend about 20 billion baht ($573.23 million) this year, mainly to finance expansion of its overseas units, Chief Executive Adirek Sripratak told reporters.

Revenue from an integrated poultry business in Russia, which its subsidiary will acquire from Agro-Invest Brinky B.V. will come in the fourth quarter this year, with the acquisition to approach break even in five years, he said.

CP Foods maintained a 10 percent growth target for both sales and revenue this year, with losses in the shrimp sector narrowing from last year‘s, he said.

$1 = 34.8900 baht Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.