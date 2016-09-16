Thai CPF subsidiary to offer $300 mln exchangeable bonds in Singapore

BANGKOK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl (CPF) said on Friday its C.P. Foods Holding Ltd subsidiary has priced and offered $300 million of exchangeable bonds to foreign investors and has applied for the bonds to be listed on the Singapore Exchange by Sept 26.

The bonds, which mature in 2021, pay a coupon of 0.50 percent per annum, CPF said in a statement. It gave no details of how it plans to use the funds raised from the bond offer.

Bond holders have the option to convert the bonds into common shares of CP All Pcl, which are held by C.P. Foods Holding, or redeem them through C.P. Foods Holding on Sept 22, 2018, the statement said.

About 135.29 million shares of CP All are set to be exchanged, it said.

On the exercise of exchange rights, the bond holders will initially be entitled to receive 90,190 CP All shares for each $200,000 principle amount of the bonds.

CPF's unit will redeem the bonds on Sept 22, 2021 at 110.58 percent on their principle amount unless the bonds are previously exchanged or redeemed.

CPF is Thailand's largest meat and feed producer and has an interest in CP All, the country's largest convenience store operator. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Eric Meijer)