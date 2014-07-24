FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's CPF sells 25 pct of C.P. Pokphand to Japan's Itochu for $860 mln
July 24, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

Thailand's CPF sells 25 pct of C.P. Pokphand to Japan's Itochu for $860 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 24 (Reuters) - Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CPF), Thailand’s largest meat and animal feed producer, on Thursday said it planned to sell 25 percent of C.P. Pokphand Co Ltd to Japan’s Itochu Corp for 27.4 billion baht ($860 million).

CPF in a statement said parent Charoen Pokphand Group, owned by Thai billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont, will hold 50.43 percent of Hong Kong-listed C.P. Pokphand after the sale.

Proceeds from the sale will be used mainly to repay debt, CPF said.

CPF Chief Executive Adirek Sripratak in March said CPF planned to reduce its holding of C.P. Pokphand to help lower its net debt to equity ratio to below 1 over the next three years.

$1 = 31.8300 Thai Baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
