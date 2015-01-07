FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai CPF says unaffected by McDonald's Japan food woes
January 7, 2015 / 8:50 AM / 3 years ago

Thai CPF says unaffected by McDonald's Japan food woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Thai Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CPF, Thailand’s largest meat and animal feed producer, said on Wednesday its customers placed orders as normal and the company was unaffected by food safety concerns related to McDonald’s Japan.

CPF, Thailand’s largest chicken exporter, is not a supplier to McDonald’s Japan and the company’s products, production lines and supply chain are in line with international standards, its senior vice president, Prasit Chalongchaicharn, told Reuters.

McDonald’s Japan apologised to customers on Wednesday after plastic was found in a Chicken McNugget at the weekend.

Shares of CPF fell nearly 1 percent in afternoon trade, underperforming a gain of 0.73 percent in the benchmark index , hit by concerns about the impact of food safety worries in Japan, one of its main markets. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

