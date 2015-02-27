Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods aims for 2015 sales growth of 10 pct

BANGKOK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL , Thailand’s largest meat and animal feed producer, said on Friday it aimed for sales growth of at least 10 percent in 2015 as it focuses on expanding overseas and increasing acquisitions.

The company in a statement said it expects annual sales at its international operations to rise by an average of 15 percent a year over the next five years.

International operations accounted for 58 percent of its 2014 total revenue of 426 billion baht ($13 billion), the company said.

The company also said it plans to buy the 75 percent of C.P. Cambodia Co Ltd that it does not already own for 2.85 billion baht to tap the growth potential of the agro-industrial and food businesses in Cambodia. ($1 = 32.40 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)