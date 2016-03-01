FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Charoen Pokphand Foods aims for 10-15 percent sales growth in 2016-CEO
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 1, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

Thai Charoen Pokphand Foods aims for 10-15 percent sales growth in 2016-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 1 (Reuters) - Charoen Pokphand Foods , Thailand’s largest meat and feed producer, expects between 10 percent and 15 percent sales and profit growth this year, driven by rising demand and food prices, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Adirek Sripratak also told Reuters the company planned to invest 15 billion baht, excluding in mergers and acquisitions, this year.

He also said he was confident about the firm’s outlook this year, despite a global economic slowdown, including in China. The shrimp business, which has been hit by losses for three years, is expected to make profit in the first quarter, he added.

Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Miral Fahmy

