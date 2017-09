BANGKOK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl , Thailand’s largest meat and feed producer, on Thursday reported a 14 percent drop in quarterly net profit, hit by falling meat prices and lower sales.

Net profit was 3.57 billion baht ($99.80 million), higher than the average 3 billion baht forecast by seven analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 35.7700 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Stephen Coates)