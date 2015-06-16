FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's CP Foods expects shrimp business to recover in Q3
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 16, 2015 / 5:01 AM / 2 years ago

Thailand's CP Foods expects shrimp business to recover in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 16 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl said on Tuesday it expected its money-losing shrimp business to recover from the third quarter of this year.

Its shrimp sales for the full year would be about 20,000 tonnes, similar to last year‘s, company executive vice president Viboon Supakarapongkul told reporters.

Viboon did not provide a full-year profit forecast for the shrimp business due to demand volatility. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

