FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai seafood shares fall, CP Foods shares at 4-week lows
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 13, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

Thai seafood shares fall, CP Foods shares at 4-week lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Thai seafood producer Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl hit their lowest in four weeks and other seafood manufacturers fell on Friday after press reports over labour practices worried investors, brokers said.

The Guardian newspaper in the UK published a report with slavery allegations in Thailand’s seafood industry early this week, according to CP Foods and the company denied any wrongdoing.

CP Foods’ shares dropped 4.5 percent to 26.75 baht, falling at one point to 26.5 baht. Shares of Thai Union Frozen Products and shares of Seafresh Industry both fell almost 2 percent. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.