FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai meat and animal feed producer CPF post 57 pct profit leap
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 7, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

Thai meat and animal feed producer CPF post 57 pct profit leap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF), Thailand’s largest meat and animal feed producer, reported third-quarter net profit up 57 percent year on year, largely thanks to higher chicken prices and improved performance by its foreign operations.

CPF, owned by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont’s Charoen Pokphand Group, achieved a net profit of 4.16 billion baht ($126.7 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, beating the consensus forecast of 3.87 billion baht in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

Third-quarter sales rose 7 percent year on year to 112.4 billion baht, CPF said in a statement.

Domestic chicken prices are expected to remain high until the first half of next year because of tight supply and rising demand for exports to Japan and Russia, analysts said. ($1 = 32.8300 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.