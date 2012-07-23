Chart Industries to buy industrial gas co for $170 mln

* Chart to buy AirSep in cash

* Sees deal adding to earnings by 2012

* Deal to be completed in Q3

July 23 (Reuters) - Engineered equipment maker Chart Industries Inc said it will buy privately held AirSep Corp for $170 million in cash to boost its oxygen product offering.

AirSep is a manufacturer of oxygen-generating systems for medical and industrial applications, and is expected to add $130 million in annual revenue to Chart’s BioMedical segment.

Chart, which makes equipment to produce and store hydrocarbons and industrial gases, said the deal is expected to add to 2012 earnings, excluding acquisitions costs.

The company will also assume $10 million in AirSep debt as part of the deal, which is expected to be completed in the third quarter.

Shares of Cleveland-based Chart closed at $62.62 on Monday on the Nasdaq.