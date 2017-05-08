FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Comcast, Charter announce wireless partnership
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
May 8, 2017 / 8:36 PM / 3 months ago

Comcast, Charter announce wireless partnership

Rishika Sadam

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc on Monday announced a wireless partnership, as the cable providers seek to add more services in a bid to reduce customer churn.

The deal will also help speed up their entry into the highly competitive and over-saturated market for mobile service in the United States.

Comcast is moving into wireless as cable companies seek to offset customer attrition, as younger viewers increasingly shun high-priced subscriptions in favor of cheaper online options.

The move could affect wireless carriers including AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc, which could be hurt by additional subscriber losses, said New Street Research analyst Jonathan Chaplin.

AT&T and Verizon already face stiff competition from smaller rivals T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp.

As part of the agreement, Charter and Comcast cannot make "material" transactions in the wireless space for a year without the other's consent, Comcast said in a filing with regulators.

The material transactions may include acquisitions, investments or joint ventures that have a value of more than $200 million.

The agreement could help pave the way for a merger between Charter and Comcast in the future, New Street Research's Chaplin said.

"(The partnership) will also enable us to provide more competition and drive costs down for consumers at a similar national scale as current wireless operators," Charter Chief Executive Tom Rutledge said in a statement.

Charter's shares were down 2 percent at $328.03 in early trading, while shares of Comcast were slightly higher at $39.10.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.