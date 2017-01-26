FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Verizon exploring deal with cable company Charter - WSJ
January 26, 2017 / 2:27 PM / 7 months ago

Verizon exploring deal with cable company Charter - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc is exploring a combination with cable company Charter Communications Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Verizon, the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier, has a market capitalization of $203 billion, while Charter is valued at nearly $84 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Charter declined to comment, while Verizon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report. on.wsj.com/2jVgPf8

Charter's shares were up 10 percent at $342 in premarket trading on Thursday. Verizon's shares were down 1.6 percent at $49. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

