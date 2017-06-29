NEW YORK, June 29 Cable provider Charter
Communications Inc said on Thursday that it was testing
a new streaming service for consumers who want a cheaper
alternative to a traditional cable television package.
The company is testing a service called Spectrum Stream with
a group of its current internet customers "to see if this
smaller package resonates with a certain segment of non-video
customers," Charter said in a statement.
It will include local broadcast channels and 25 cable
networks as well as options for additional news, sports and
premium channels. The service can be streamed on mobile devices
and does not require a set-top box.
