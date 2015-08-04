FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Charter Communications' loss widens
#Market News
August 4, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Charter Communications' loss widens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to correct typo in headline)

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc reported a surprise quarterly loss, hurt by weakness in its video business.

The company’s net loss widened to $122 million, or $1.09 per share, in the second-quarter ended June 30, from $45 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7.6 percent to $2.43 billion.

Charter’s residential video customers fell by a net 33,000 in the period, compared with a loss of 29,000 a year earlier.

Charter said in May it would buy Time Warner Cable Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valuing its larger rival at $78.7 billion. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru and Ankit Ajmera; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
