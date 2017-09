May 1 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc reported a 7.3 percent rise in first-quarter revenue, helped by strength in its internet and video businesses, but its net loss increased.

The company’s net loss widened to $81 million, or 73 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $37 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.36 billion from $2.20 billion. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)