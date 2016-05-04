Buy-to-let mortgage lender Charter Court's sale abandoned-sources

May 4 (Reuters) - An attempt by Charter Court Financial Services’ controlling shareholder to sell the buy-to-let mortgage lender has been abandoned as potential buyers were not willing to match the asking price, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Elliott Associates, the hedge fund which owns a controlling stake in Charter Court, had set a 400 million pounds ($580 million) price tag on the company, but bid from potential buyers came in at around 350 million pounds, one of the sources said.

Sky News, which first reported the news, said BC Partners, Varde Partners and Warburg Pincus were among the buyout firms which had tabled offers for the lender, which owns the Exact and Precise Mortgage brands. (bit.ly/21wdkL6) ($1 = 0.6900 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish, Freya Berry, Maiya Keidan, Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)