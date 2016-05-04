FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Buy-to-let mortgage lender Charter Court's sale abandoned-sources
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 4, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

Buy-to-let mortgage lender Charter Court's sale abandoned-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - An attempt by Charter Court Financial Services’ controlling shareholder to sell the buy-to-let mortgage lender has been abandoned as potential buyers were not willing to match the asking price, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Elliott Associates, the hedge fund which owns a controlling stake in Charter Court, had set a 400 million pounds ($580 million) price tag on the company, but bid from potential buyers came in at around 350 million pounds, one of the sources said.

Sky News, which first reported the news, said BC Partners, Varde Partners and Warburg Pincus were among the buyout firms which had tabled offers for the lender, which owns the Exact and Precise Mortgage brands. (bit.ly/21wdkL6) ($1 = 0.6900 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish, Freya Berry, Maiya Keidan, Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.