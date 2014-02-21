FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cable TV operator Charter posts profit in fourth quarter
February 21, 2014

Cable TV operator Charter posts profit in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc, which said earlier this month that it would wage a proxy battle for control of the board of Time Warner Cable Inc, posted a fourth-quarter profit, compared year-earlier loss, helped by growth in revenue from its internet, commercial and video businesses.

The No. 4 U.S. cable operator reported net income of $39 million, or 35 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $40 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) rose about 3 percent to $764 million. Quarterly revenue rose 5 percent to $2.1 billion.

