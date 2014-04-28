FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Charter Comm revenue up 15 pct as video subscribers increase
April 28, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

Charter Comm revenue up 15 pct as video subscribers increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc, the No. 4 U.S. cable company, reported a 15 percent jump in first-quarter revenue due to a rise in the number of residential video subscribers.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $37 million, or 35 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $42 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.2 billion from $1.92 billion. Video revenue rose about 14 percent to $1.09 billion, while internet revenue rose 23 percent.

Charter said it gained 18,000 residential video subscribers in the quarter, compared with a loss of 25,000 a year earlier. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
