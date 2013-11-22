FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Charter Comm nears funding deal for Time Warner Cable bid - WSJ
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2013 / 2:10 AM / 4 years ago

Charter Comm nears funding deal for Time Warner Cable bid - WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc is nearing an agreement with banks to raise funds for a bid for Time Warner Cable Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

Charter has held talks with banks including Bank of America Bank of America Corp, Barclays PLC and Deutsche Bank AG regarding a multi-billion-dollar debt package that would underpin an offer for Time Warner Cable, the newspaper reported. ()

Charter could also receive cash from sovereign wealth funds and wealthy individuals for the bid, the Journal said.

Charter Communications and Time Warner were not immediately available for comment. Representatives for Bank of America, Deutsche Bank and Barclays could not be immediately reached for comment.

It isn’t immediately clear which banks might participate in the potential debt package or how much Charter would get from lenders, the Journal said.

There is also no guarantee that a Charter bid for Time Warner Cable will ultimately materialize, the newspaper reported.

Earlier this month Reuters reported that Charter was weighing a bid for Time Warner Cable before the end of the year, hoping to persuade the larger cable operator to sell after rejecting an earlier overture.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.