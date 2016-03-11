CORRECTED-Charterhouse to sell Italian drugs firm Doc Generici to CVC - source

(Removes reference to BNP Paribas from 3rd paragraph)

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Private equity house CVC is set to buy Italian generic drugs firm Doc Generici from fellow buyout firm Charterhouse, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Reuters had previously reported that the supplier of cardiovascular, cancer and other drugs could be valued at between 650 million euros ($727.09 million) and 700 million euros.

An announcement could come as soon as Friday, the source said. Charterhouse is being advised by HSBC, as well as Rothschild and Banca IMI.

Charterhouse and CVC were not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 0.8940 euros)