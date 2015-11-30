Charterhouse sells Armacell to Blackstone-led partnership

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Charterhouse Capital Partners said on Monday it had agreed to sell high-tech insulation firm Armacell to private equity funds managed by Blackstone.

The deal values Luxembourg-based Armacell at 960 million euros ($1.02 billion) and generates a 54 percent internal rate of return for investors, a source familiar with the matter said.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2016.

Charterhouse acquired Armacell in 2013 in a 520 million euro deal. The sale is the seventh exit from the firm’s ninth fund, and represents the best investment result so far, the source said. ($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Reporting By Sinead Cruise; editing by Simon Jessop)