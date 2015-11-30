FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Charterhouse sells Armacell to Blackstone-led partnership
#Funds News
November 30, 2015 / 10:09 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Charterhouse sells Armacell to Blackstone-led partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Charterhouse Capital Partners said on Monday it had agreed to sell high-tech insulation firm Armacell to private equity funds managed by Blackstone.

The deal values Luxembourg-based Armacell at 960 million euros ($1.02 billion) and generates a 54 percent internal rate of return (IRR) for investors, a source familiar with the matter said.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2016.

Charterhouse acquired Armacell in 2013 in a 520 million euro deal. The sale is the seventh exit from the firm's ninth fund, and represents the best investment result so far in terms of IRR, the source said. ($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Reporting By Sinead Cruise; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
