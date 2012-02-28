FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Chart Industries 4th-qtr misses on higher costs
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Chart Industries 4th-qtr misses on higher costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sees FY12 rev $950 mln to $1 bln vs est $960 mln

* Q4 EPS adj $0.51 vs est $0.62

* Q4 rev $219.6 mln vs est $224.8 mln

* Costs rise 20 pct

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chart Industries Inc posted quarterly results below analysts’ estimates hurt by higher costs , but the engineered equipment maker forecast 2012 sales largely above expectations on an uptick in natural gas processing projects.

The company expects full-year earnings of $2.60 to $2.90 per share, on a revenue of $950 million to $1 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting it to earn $2.90 a share, excluding special items, on a revenue of $960 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Despite some weakness in Europe, we still believe the natural gas industry is in the beginning stages of a multi-year growth cycle that presents significant opportunities,” the company said in a statement.

For the October-December quarter, Chart Industries’ earnings attributable to the company fell to $8.4 million, or 28 cents a share, from $9.8 million, or 33 cents a share a year ago.

Excluding special items, it earned 51 cents a share, missing the 62 cents analysts were expecting.

Revenue rose 38 percent to $219.6 million, missing the analysts’ estimate of $224.8 million.

Costs of the company, which also makes equipment used in the production, storage and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases, rose by a fifth to $35.2 million.

The Cleveland-based company’s shares, which have gained 83 percent in value since touching a year-low on Oct. 4, closed at $65.38 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.