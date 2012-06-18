FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Chartwell Seniors to sell six US properties for $165 mln
#Market News
June 18, 2012 / 12:46 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Chartwell Seniors to sell six US properties for $165 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s Chartwell Seniors Housing REIT will sell six of its properties in the United States to Harvest Facility Holdings LP for $165.5 million.

Chartwell, which owns and operates housing communities for the elderly, has 1,221 independent-living suites in its six U.S. properties, the company said in a statement.

The deal is part of Chartwell’s strategy to focus on the Canadian market, Chief Executive Brent Binions said.

Units of the company closed at C$8.80 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

