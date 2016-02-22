Banks must face fraud claims over fitness club bills - judge

JPMorgan Chase and Synchrony Bank must face claims that they processed fraudulent charges for a Washington D.C. fitness club allegedly involved in an identity theft scheme, a federal judge has ruled.

In a decision issued Friday, Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said plaintiffs had provided enough details to support common law fraud claims against the banks, including allegations that they should have known the charges were illicit.

