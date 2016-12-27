Judge tosses whistleblower's mortgage lawsuit against JPMorgan

A federal judge has dismissed a whistleblower lawsuit accusing JPMorgan Chase Bank of making false claims to the government about its compliance with a $25 billion national mortgage settlement, ruling the plaintiff did not first exhaust administrative remedies.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer in Washington, D.C. said Florida real estate investor Laurence Schneider's claims over the 2012 mortgage settlement are barred because he did not first go through alternative dispute resolution.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2htqgnS