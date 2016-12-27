FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Judge tosses whistleblower's mortgage lawsuit against JPMorgan
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
December 27, 2016 / 1:25 PM / 8 months ago

Judge tosses whistleblower's mortgage lawsuit against JPMorgan

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge has dismissed a whistleblower lawsuit accusing JPMorgan Chase Bank of making false claims to the government about its compliance with a $25 billion national mortgage settlement, ruling the plaintiff did not first exhaust administrative remedies.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer in Washington, D.C. said Florida real estate investor Laurence Schneider's claims over the 2012 mortgage settlement are barred because he did not first go through alternative dispute resolution.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2htqgnS

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.