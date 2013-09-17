FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Checkers Drive-In restaurant chain preparing for IPO -sources
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 17, 2013 / 3:17 PM / 4 years ago

Checkers Drive-In restaurant chain preparing for IPO -sources

Olivia Oran, Luisa Beltran

2 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. hamburger chain Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc is preparing for an initial public offering later this year, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Checkers, owned by private equity firm Wellspring Capital Management, has hired Piper Jaffray and Jefferies to help with the offering, the sources said.

Jefferies and Wellspring declined to comment. Piper Jaffray could not immediately be reached for comment.

An IPO for Checkers comes after Wellspring tried unsuccessfully to sell the Tampa, Florida-based company last year, the sources said.

Checkers operates more than 800 restaurants across the United States under the Checkers and Rally’s names.

The company is hoping to join a host of other restaurant chains that have gone public in the last year, including Noodles & Co, Outback Steakhouse parent Bloomin’ Brands Inc , Chuy’s Holdings Inc and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Sandwich maker Potbelly Corp also filed for an IPO in April, and sources previously told Reuters that pizza chain Papa Murphy’s is in the process of speaking to banks about a public float.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.