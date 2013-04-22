FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Check Point Software profit beats expectations
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2013 / 9:51 AM / in 4 years

Check Point Software profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, April 22 (Reuters) - Internet and network security provider Check Point Software Technologies reported higher quarterly profit that topped expectations on higher sales of its software blades.

The Israeli company earned 79 cents a share excluding one-time items in the first quarter of 2013, up from 74 cents a year earlier. Revenue grew 3 percent to $322.7 million but came in below expectations due to a $5 million decline in super high-end deals which fluctuate greatly, the company said on Monday.

Check Point was forecast to have earned 78 cents a share on revenue of $328 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Earnings per share were also at the high end of the company’s own forecast of 74-80 cents.

During the first quarter, Check Point launched a new software blade - modular software building blocks that are bought on an annual subscription basis - that stops unwanted malware, or malicious software.

It also introduced a software blade for security and compliance monitoring.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.