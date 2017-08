March 27 (Reuters) - Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants Inc said on Monday it would buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 million in an all-cash transaction.

Darden would buy the restaurant chain from its shareholders including private equity firms L Catterton and Oak Investment Partners. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)