Mexican supermarket chain Chedraui reports higher third-quarter profit
October 22, 2014 / 7:20 PM / 3 years ago

Mexican supermarket chain Chedraui reports higher third-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Mexican retailer Grupo Comercial Chedraui on Wednesday said its third-quarter profit climbed 8.7 percent as sales across its stores picked up.

Mexico’s No. 3 supermarket chain reported a profit of 414 million pesos ($30.8 million), up from 381 million pesos in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue rose 16 percent to 17.168 billion pesos as Chedraui said its sales at stores open at least a year increased 2.2 percent in Mexico and 2.8 percent in the United States.

Shares in Chedraui closed up 0.24 percent at 41.80 pesos before it published its results. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

