FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cheesecake Factory profit, customer traffic rise
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2012 / 8:40 PM / in 5 years

Cheesecake Factory profit, customer traffic rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Cheesecake Factory same-restaurant sales up 2.9 percent

* Shares up about 1 percent

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Cheesecake Factory Inc on Wednesday reported higher quarterly profit after an increase in customers helped sales at its established namesake restaurants grow more than expected.

Third-quarter net income at the chain, known for its array of cheesecakes and ample portions, increased to $27.2 million, or 49 cents per share, from $20.6 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased to $453.8 million from $430.4 million a year earlier.Ÿ Ÿ

Sales at restaurants open at least 18 months were up 2.9 percent at the Cheesecake Factory and fell 2 percent at Grand Lux Cafe, its smaller chain.

Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix expected a 2.3 percent sales gain at Cheesecake Factory and a 0.8 percent fall at Grand Lux Cafe.

Shares in Cheesecake Factory rose 0.9 percent to $33.05 in extended trading.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.