Feb 20 (Reuters) - Cheesecake Factory Inc’s quarterly profit fell 26 percent as sales fell due to superstorm Sandy.

Fourth-quarter net income fell to 22.1 million, or 40 cents per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 1, from $29.9 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 2.7 percent to $464.7 million.